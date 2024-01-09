0
Tuesday 9 January 2024 - 21:16

Gabriel Attal Appointed France’s New PM

Story Code : 1108118
According to the BFMTV television channel, Education Minister Gabriel Attal, 34, will replace Elisabeth Borne, who had served as France's Prime Minister since May 2022, after she was dismissed by President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

Attal becomes France’s youngest prime minister ever, a mark previously held by Laurent Fabius, who was appointed French prime minister at the age of 37 back in 1984.

Attal began his political career as a member of the Socialist Party but left it to join Macron’s La Republique En Marche (LREM) movement, becoming a close ally of the French president. The young politician was elected to parliament with the presidential movement. In 2020, Macron named him secretary of state and government spokesman.

In May 2022, Attal was appointed public accounts minister and was promoted to head one of the key ministries - the education ministry - in July 2023.

Throughout his political career, he has earned a reputation as a man of action, a competent and ambitious politician, the French TV channel further said. 

According to political analysts, one of Attal’s key tasks as prime minister will be to ensure the ruling Renaissance party’s success at the upcoming elections to the European Parliament in June.
