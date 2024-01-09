14 Soldiers Killed in ISIL Bus Attack in E. Syria

Islam Times - As many as 14 soldiers were killed and 19 others wounded on Tuesday when a military bus came under ISIL attack in Syria's Homs Province, a war monitor reported.

The incident happened when the ISIL terrorists attacked a military bus transporting soldiers near the T-3 oil station in the sprawling desert region in the remote eastern countryside of Homs, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Xinhua reports.The Britain-based watchdog group said the injured were transported to the Tadmur Hospital in the city of Palmyra for treatment.A source in the Homs governorate office confirmed the incident to Xinhua, saying the official count is yet to be announced.The Syrian desert has been witnessing a notable increase in ISIL attacks since the beginning of 2024 in various areas within the government's control, said the Observatory.Earlier on Tuesday, a Syrian military officer and a pro-government fighter were killed in the desert of Athraya in the countryside of Raqqa province in northern Syria by an ISIL attack, according to the Observatory.