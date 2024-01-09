0
Tuesday 9 January 2024 - 21:18

14 Soldiers Killed in ISIL Bus Attack in E. Syria

Story Code : 1108119
The incident happened when the ISIL terrorists attacked a military bus transporting soldiers near the T-3 oil station in the sprawling desert region in the remote eastern countryside of Homs, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Xinhua reports.

The Britain-based watchdog group said the injured were transported to the Tadmur Hospital in the city of Palmyra for treatment.

A source in the Homs governorate office confirmed the incident to Xinhua, saying the official count is yet to be announced.

The Syrian desert has been witnessing a notable increase in ISIL attacks since the beginning of 2024 in various areas within the government's control, said the Observatory.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Syrian military officer and a pro-government fighter were killed in the desert of Athraya in the countryside of Raqqa province in northern Syria by an ISIL attack, according to the Observatory.
