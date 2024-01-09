0
Tuesday 9 January 2024

Israel Failed to Achieve Its Goals in Gaza War: Hamas Leader

According to the Al Jazeera TV network, Haniyeh said on Tuesday that the Israeli regime pursued three main objectives in its ongoing war on Gaza: Eliminating Palestinian resistance, recovering captives held in the besieged area, and displacing Palestinians in Gaza from their homeland.

Some 100 days after the onset of the Gaza war, the occupying regime failed to return their captives, and the plot to eliminate the Palestinian resistance movement has been proven to be an illusion because Hamas is exactly the Palestinian people, Haniyeh said.

The Hamas leader added that the scandalous failure in Gaza turned into a fact, which reveals the ugly face of the regime in the eyes of the world public.

He also noted that the Israeli regime's third goal was to force the residents of the Gaza Strip to abandon their homeland and move towards Egyptian territories, which was also doomed to failure.

Referring to the root causes of the initiation of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the official mentioned that the Palestinian resistance movement initiated the operation to stand against the extremist Israeli cabinet’s anti-Palestinian conspiracies, including their attempt to marginalize the issue of Palestine at the international level, their plots against Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the so-called normalization of ties with some regional states.

The Israeli occupiers pursue the idea of creating regional peace at the expense of denying Palestinians’ rights, he said, adding that Tel Aviv wants political and security alliances, entailing the regime in its heart.
