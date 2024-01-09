Islam Times - The number of incoming tourists to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories has fallen by 80% because of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Tourism in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories fell by 80% in the last three months of 2023, due to the war in the Gaza Strip and the cancellation of the majority of flights to and from Tel Aviv, according to a report by the Calcalist website.According to the report by this Israeli daily business newspaper, the number of tourists to the occupied lands has decreased to 180,000 in the last quarter of 2023.In December 2023 and the Christmas holidays, the number of incoming tourists to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories was only 53,000, which shows an 80% decrease compared to December 2022 when the number of incoming tourists to the region was 226,000.The Israel Ministry of Tourism predicted the arrival of about 900,000 foreign tourists for the last quarter of 2023.Since October 7, 2023, the Zionist regime has conducted relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.