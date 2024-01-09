EU Begins Talks on Its Own Military Mission in Red Sea

Islam Times - The European Union will start discussions on launching its military mission in the Red Sea this week, EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said at a briefing.

"The high representative said that he indeed intends to propose the creation of an EU-specific military mission in the Red Sea," EU foreign policy spokesman said, adding that EU countries will begin discussing this mission later this week.He explained that launching such a mission would require a unanimous decision in the EU Council. According to Stano, although most EU countries have refused to participate in a US-led operation in the Red Sea, they will act in close coordination with the country, Russian TASS news agency reported.The US has offered untrammeled support for Israel since October 7, when the occupying entity waged the bloody war on Gaza following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group.Since the start of the offensive, Israel has killed at least 22,835 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 58,416 others.In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to Israel or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.In November, they seized the Israel-leased cargo ship Galaxy Leader and turned it into a tourist attraction.The US has formed a multinational military coalition against Yemeni forces in the Red Sea, through which 12 percent of global trade passes.