0
Tuesday 9 January 2024 - 21:30

UN Warns About High Number of Journalists Killed in Gaza

Story Code : 1108126
The warning came on Monday, just one day after two journalists died in an Israeli strike on their car in the southern part of Gaza.

The journalists, who have been identified as Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh, the son of al-Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh, and Mustafa Thuraya, were killed in the city of Khan Yunis on Sunday.

"Very concerned by the high death toll of media workers in Gaza," the UN rights office said in a post on X social media platform.

It added that killings of all journalists in Gaza “must be thoroughly, independently investigated to ensure strict compliance with international law, and violations prosecuted."

"…what we know is that many of them (journalists) have died and we have repeatedly called for their profession to be respected, so that they are able to do it freely and in safety," Florencia Soto Nino, a deputy spokeswoman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters on Monday.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the first 10 weeks of the regime’s genocide were the deadliest recorded ever for journalists, with the most journalists killed in a single year in one location.

According to the latest figures, nearly 110 journalists have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli regime launched its military aggression against the territory on October 7.

The regime's genocide in Gaza has so far killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, while leaving nearly 59,000 injured.
Comment


