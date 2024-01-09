Jeremy Corbyn Calls On UK Government to Support ICJ Genocide Case

Islam Times - The former leader of the British Labour Party, has called on the UK government to support the genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Many people are very pleased that the government of South Africa has taken an initiative in going to the International Court of Justice to hold Israel to account for the deaths of so many wholly innocent people in Gaza,” Corbyn said in a speech in the UK parliament.“Cannot the government understand that and at least support South Africa’s process?” Corbyn added.South Africa and Israel will present oral arguments at public hearings in The Hague on Thursday and Friday this week, as the UN’s highest court considers South Africa’s request the court takes “provisional measures” to protect Palestinians with “extreme urgency”.The governments of Bolivia, Jordan, Malaysia, Turkey, Bangladesh, Comoros, and Djibouti, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), have expressed support for South Africa’s application to the court. While France’s UN ambassador has said that France will support the court’s decision.Ofer Cassif – a Knesset member representing the far-left, Arab-majority Hadash coalition – has also expressed his support for this week’s hearing at the ICJ assessing South Africa’s accusations of genocide against Israel.In a post on X, he accused the Israeli government of leading “South Africa to turn to The Hague”.“My constitutional duty is to Israeli society and all of its residents, not to a government whose members and its coalition are calling for ethnic cleansing and even actual genocide,” he wrote.In October, Cassif was suspended by the Israeli parliament’s ethics panel after he compared Netanyahu’s Gaza plan with the Nazis’ “Final Solution” against Jews in Europe.The Spokesman of Iran's MFA said on Monday the Islamic Republic supports the use of international mechanisms to prosecute the Israeli regime's authorities for their war crimes.Answering a question about South Africa's suit in the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Israeli regime, Kanaani told reporters: "Definitely, we support the use of existing capacities, including the capacity of international legal institutions like the International Criminal Court, in the legal pursuit of the Zionist regime."