0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 10:47

UNRWA: Gaza is the Worst Place on Earth, Turning to An Uninhabitable Place

Story Code : 1108199
UNRWA: Gaza is the Worst Place on Earth, Turning to An Uninhabitable Place
“Gaza is the worst place on earth, and the enclave is being transformed into an uninhabitable place,” UNRWA spokesman Adnan Abu Hasna said on Tuesday amid reports that the devastating “Israeli” war has left most of Gaza’s homes in ruins.

There are currently 1.9 million displaced people across Gaza, of whom around 1.4 million seek shelter in 155 schools and shelters run by the United Nations, he added.

Abu Hasna also said that most of Gaza’s population is being forced to flee to the southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt.

“There are around 1.4 million displaced people in Rafah and this figure is likely to rise to 1.5 million,” he predicted.

He further warned that the displacement of the entire Gaza population to Rafah exceeds existing capacities to provide assistance to them, noting, “UNRWA cannot cope with the unfolding collapse.”
