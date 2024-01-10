0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 11:42

Message of Hezbollah Fighters to Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is No Enemy to Scare Us

Below is the text of the letter:

O’ reverence of love, O’ title of honesty and sincerity, father of the fighters and martyrs, we send upon you our greetings and admiration, we send you all our peace and prayers, we send you our love and loyalty.

You began by greeting and embracing us, and adorned our journey with your heartfelt prayers, becoming the pillar of our strength, a timeless refuge in the battlefield, and a relief to the fatigue of nights and days, supporting our hands holding the trigger.

So, we responded, and our response was in the battlefield where we fired and send our words {And you threw not, when you threw, but it was Allah who threw}.

We made our enemy taste our might, as the sweat on our brows mingled the scent of blood. There is no cold that can weaken us, nor heat that can discourage us. The clouds shade us, and the fog comforts, helping us to prevail against our enemies.

O’ Sayyed, O’ beloved, O’ Sayyed of love and combat, from you, we learned the virtues of courage and bravery. You taught us valor, courage, and pride, for there is no enemy to scare us, nor hordes to shake us. Your prayers, as well as the prayers of our families and brothers, is the secret of our steadfastness, through which we attain victory through patience and loyalty.

Our pledge to you and to our faithful people is to remain steadfast in preserving the legacy of the martyrs, and that the banner of jihad will continue flying even if we shed all our blood to unveil the truth and help the oppressed.

O’ our Sayyed, O’ our true promise of Allah and witness of his might, your soldiers lent God their souls to Allah, planted their feet deep into the ground, and cast their gaze upon the furthest point in the horizon. The people are at your disposal so that God may punish the enemies with their hands and heal the desires of a believing people.
 

May God’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you

Your sons, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance
