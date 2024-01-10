0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 11:50

CENTCOM: Yemen’s Ansarullah Launched A Complex Attack in Red Sea

Story Code : 1108202
This is considered one of the largest Ansarullah operations that took place in the Red Sea in recent months.

The US military called it a “complex attack” carried out by the revolutionary group.

“The barrage, launched at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in Yemen, included 18 one-way attack drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile,” the US Central Command said, adding that “The attack was launched toward international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea where dozens of merchant vessels were traveling.”

Two US military officials had earlier told CNN that the barrage included a total of 24 drones and missiles.

“There were no ships damaged in the attacks and no injuries as a result of the massive drone and missile launch,” CENTCOM claimed.

The launch comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the Zionist entity

Ansarullah has reiterated that their launches of drones and missiles are showing solidarity with the Palestinian people until “Israel” ends its aggression on the besieged Strip.
