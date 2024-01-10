0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 11:52

North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South

Story Code : 1108203
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
He described Seoul as being “most hostile” toward North Korea, and accused it of attempting to overthrow the leadership in Pyongyang.

Kim’s remarks came shortly after South Korea evacuated civilians from Yeonpyeong Island, accusing Pyongyang of firing 200 artillery shells into a maritime buffer zone off its west coast on Friday.

The South Korean military later launched an artillery volley of its own in the same area. Pyongyang claimed it had not actually fired a single round, but had detonated “blasting powder simulating the sound of 130mm coastal artillery” to see how its neighbor would react.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency [KCNA], Kim inspected several munitions factories on Monday and Tuesday. Speaking during the visits, the North Korean leader said that while the DPRK was not planning to trigger a military conflict on the Korean Peninsula, “we have no intention of avoiding a war as well.”

KCNA quoted the official as warning that if South Korea “dares attempt to use armed forces against the DPRK or threaten its sovereignty and security… we will have no hesitation in annihilating the ROK [Republic of Korea] by mobilizing all means and forces in our hands.” Kim branded South Korea the “principal enemy,” insisting that this meant the DPRK must step up its defensive military capabilities, particularly nuclear weapons.

Commenting on the recent shelling incident, Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of the North Korean leader, said on Sunday that Pyongyang was ready to respond with a “baptism by fire” to any “foolish miscalculation” by the South.
Comment


Featured Stories
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
10 January 2024
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
10 January 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
10 January 2024
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
9 January 2024
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
9 January 2024
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
9 January 2024
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
9 January 2024
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
8 January 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
8 January 2024
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
8 January 2024
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
8 January 2024
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
7 January 2024