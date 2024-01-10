0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 11:54

UK to Send “Richmond” Frigate to Red Sea

In a post on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps said that the frigate is on its way to the Red Sea to ensure the UK maintains a formidable presence in the face of attacks by Yemen.

“With the US, we’ll continue to lead the global response to the crisis and to what is necessary to protect lives and the global economy,” Shapps claimed, TASS reported.

In the past weeks, the Yemeni army has targeted ships destined for Zionists' ports in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait in a show of support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni army has repeatedly said that all ships except “Israeli” or bound for occupied Palestine are safe while sailing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.
