0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 11:55

Hamas, PIJ Detail “Israeli” Losses in Gaza

Story Code : 1108205
Hamas, PIJ Detail “Israeli” Losses in Gaza
He further unveiled that the resistance movement killed 22 “Israeli” occupation soldiers, leaving dozens dead or wounded, in 52 military operations.

He also mentioned that the occupation soldiers demolished a house, destroyed four tunnel entrances, cleared a minefield, and launched a surface-to-air missile at a helicopter over the Gaza Strip.

In parallel, Abu Obeida confirmed that the al-Qassam fighters successfully downed a Hermes 900 reconnaissance plane, seized a Skylark plane and two drones, and decimated the field command headquarters, along with its rooms and military gatherings across all fronts, using mortar shells and short-range missiles.

“Furthermore, they unleashed a concentrated missile barrage towards 'Tel Aviv' and its surrounding areas,” he said.

Earlier, the spokesperson of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Abu Hamza, spoke in a broadcast address about the achievements of the resistance in Gaza.

Abu Hamza pointed to the failures of the “Israeli” occupation forces and their prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that the brigades shot down an “Israeli” intelligence plane over Khan Yunis, noting that more information would soon follow.

The spokesperson also announced the targeting of an IOF member who barricaded himself in a home in Khan Yunis. Following his speech, the military media of the Al-Quds Brigades published footage documenting the encounter.

Abu Hamza called the events happening on the battlefield "far too great" to be documented by resistance fighters' cameras, as the Palestinian resistance continues to confront the IOF in Gaza, causing several losses for the enemy. He stressed that there would be “no return and no stability for ‘Israeli’ settlers as long as the war continues.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
10 January 2024
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
10 January 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
10 January 2024
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
9 January 2024
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
9 January 2024
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
9 January 2024
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
9 January 2024
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
8 January 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
8 January 2024
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
8 January 2024
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
8 January 2024
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
7 January 2024