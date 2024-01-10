Hamas, PIJ Detail “Israeli” Losses in Gaza

Islam Times - The military spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, revealed that in the past week of the continuous “Israeli” aggression on Gaza, the resistance fighters of the movement destroyed 42 military vehicles.

He further unveiled that the resistance movement killed 22 “Israeli” occupation soldiers, leaving dozens dead or wounded, in 52 military operations.He also mentioned that the occupation soldiers demolished a house, destroyed four tunnel entrances, cleared a minefield, and launched a surface-to-air missile at a helicopter over the Gaza Strip.In parallel, Abu Obeida confirmed that the al-Qassam fighters successfully downed a Hermes 900 reconnaissance plane, seized a Skylark plane and two drones, and decimated the field command headquarters, along with its rooms and military gatherings across all fronts, using mortar shells and short-range missiles.“Furthermore, they unleashed a concentrated missile barrage towards 'Tel Aviv' and its surrounding areas,” he said.Earlier, the spokesperson of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Abu Hamza, spoke in a broadcast address about the achievements of the resistance in Gaza.Abu Hamza pointed to the failures of the “Israeli” occupation forces and their prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that the brigades shot down an “Israeli” intelligence plane over Khan Yunis, noting that more information would soon follow.The spokesperson also announced the targeting of an IOF member who barricaded himself in a home in Khan Yunis. Following his speech, the military media of the Al-Quds Brigades published footage documenting the encounter.Abu Hamza called the events happening on the battlefield "far too great" to be documented by resistance fighters' cameras, as the Palestinian resistance continues to confront the IOF in Gaza, causing several losses for the enemy. He stressed that there would be “no return and no stability for ‘Israeli’ settlers as long as the war continues.”