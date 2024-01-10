Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen

Islam Times - Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah, an anti-terror group, emphasized the unified stance of the resistance front against US-Israeli designs in West Asia, warning against any assaults on Yemen, Lebanon, and neighboring Muslim nations.

Reiterating the group’s solidarity in an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network on Tuesday, Jafar al-Hossaini, the spokesman for Kata'ib Hezbollah, highlighted the strengthened unity among the Axis of Resistance following the October 7 Al-Aqsa Storm operation, the largest military operation by Palestinian resistance groups against the Israeli regime in decades.“The Axis of Resistance is very coherent and has a clear vision and a clear role. After the al-Aqsa Storm, the Zionist-American enemy will no longer be able to fight alone against a country or a group,” he stated.Hossaini emphasized their readiness to defend against potential attacks, asserting, “If the enemy thinks of any foolishness against Lebanon, the Iraqis will be present on the field in numbers and equipment. We will not allow Israel or others to attack any country from the Axis of Resistance or Islamic countries. In case of any attack on Yemen, the attacks on Americans and their allies will be unlimited.”The spokesperson underscored their commitment to supporting Palestinians and halting Israeli aggression. “What is important for us now is to stop the occupying regime's massacres against our brothers in Palestine and to lift their siege. The destruction of the enemy’s strongholds and interests in the region will not stop if the aggression does not stop in Gaza.”Additionally, Hossaini mentioned the Iraqi resistance group’s combat preparedness and their backing for Palestinians amid the ongoing Israeli aggression. “After the Al-Aqsa storm, the relationship with the Palestinian resistance deepened. The capabilities of the Islamic resistance in Iraq are far beyond the imagination of the enemy.”He further outlined the resistance’s actions against the occupying regime, stating, “Iraq’s Islamic Resistance has targeted critical targets in the occupying regime with drones. The resistance used a cruise missile that was built for the first time and hit a vital target in Haifa,” referring to recent Iraqi attacks on the port city in the occupied Palestinian territories.Expanding on their future plans, Hossaini revealed the resistance front’s intentions to broaden its reach beyond the region. “During the coming years and decade, the scope of this axis will expand and reach East Asia and some Caucasus countries. Our battle with the Americans continues and will not stop after the end of al-Aqsa Storm.”The conflict arose when the Israeli regime initiated a war on Gaza following the surprise Al-Aqsa Storm operation by Palestinian resistance groups. The ongoing Israeli attacks have killed more than 23,000 people, most of them children and women. Nearly 59,000 Palestinians have also been wounded and a complete siege has been imposed on the territory by the Tel Aviv regime, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.