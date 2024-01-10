0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 11:58

Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza

Story Code : 1108207
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
This scrutiny highlights the tendency of certain news agencies to "dehumanize Palestinians" while legitimizing the occupying regime's actions in the besieged area.

According to an Intercept analysis, major American newspapers, influential in shaping US perspectives, notably underreport Israel’s severe actions and blockade in Gaza. The study gathered over 1,000 articles from key outlets like the New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times, focusing on the usage and context of specific terms.

The findings underscore a stark imbalance in how Israeli and Palestinian perspectives are portrayed, heavily favoring Israeli narratives. Despite the disproportionate Palestinian casualties, coverage emphasized Israeli deaths. Emotive language characterizing Israeli fatalities starkly contrasted the descriptions used for Palestinian deaths.

Even amidst the deadliest conflict for children in modern history, scant mention of "children" and related terms were observed in surveyed article headlines. The presence of terms like "journalists," "reporters," or "photojournalists" in headlines was notably limited, appearing in only a small fraction of the articles studied.

Reacting to the survey, Arwa Damon, a former CNN correspondent and now a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, condemned these "double standards," identifying them as part of a broader depiction of Muslims and Arabs as "less than human" in Western media.

Experts and journalists further highlighted the irreversible damage caused to the credibility of these ostensibly "mainstream" news agencies among Arab and other audiences due to this biased coverage.

The conflict erupted when the Israeli regime initiated a war on Gaza following Palestinian fighters' Al-Aqsa Storm operation in response to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians. The continuing military campaign has killed more than 23,000 people, most of them children and women. Nearly 59,000 Palestinians have also been wounded. Over 100 journalists have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli military aggression, while a complete siege imposed by the Tel Aviv regime has exacerbated living conditions for over two million Palestinians in the territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
10 January 2024
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
10 January 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
10 January 2024
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
9 January 2024
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
9 January 2024
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
9 January 2024
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
9 January 2024
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
8 January 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
8 January 2024
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
8 January 2024
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
8 January 2024
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
7 January 2024