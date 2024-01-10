West Bank Resistance Group Declares 'Expanded Operation' against Israel

Islam Times - A Palestinian resistance group operating in the occupied West Bank has announced an "expanded operation" against the Israeli regime following the killing of its fighters.

The statement was reported by The Cradle online news magazine, citing the Tulkarm Brigade’s declaration on Tuesday.The Tulkarm Brigade, an amalgamation of resistance fighters from various political affiliations based in Tulkarm city in the northwestern West Bank, proclaimed, "We announce the start of an expanded operation for all brigades and groups from now until further notice."This declaration emerged a day after Israeli forces conducted a violent raid in a Tulkarm suburb, resulting in the assassination of three young Palestinian men: Youssef Ali al-Khouli (22), Ahed Salman Musa (23), and Tariq Amjad Shaheen (24), as identified by the official Palestinian WAFA news agency.According to WAFA, the Israeli regime’s special forces, accompanied by a substantial troop presence, attacked the Aktaba suburb, firing upon a parked vehicle before surrounding and assassinating the men within a house. One of the victims was reportedly run over by an Israeli military vehicle.The invading forces obstructed the Red Crescent's access to the area and withdrew after targeting the victims. Palestinian resistance fighters engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli troops earlier on Tuesday in response to the assassinations.These clashes occurred near Nour Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps, preventing Israeli forces from fully entering either camp. The Tulkarm Brigade reaffirmed their ongoing strikes against enemy forces in their Tuesday statement.The Israeli regime has intensified its raids across the West Bank since October 7, concurrent with its severe military actions against the Gaza Strip. The escalation has resulted in the deaths of nearly 340 Palestinians in the occupied territories. Conversely, the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza has claimed the lives of approximately 23,200 Palestinians, primarily women and children, with nearly 59,000 others injured.