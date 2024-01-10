Former Biden Appointee Criticizes US Policy for ‘Dehumanizing’ Palestinians

Islam Times - Tariq Habash, a former political appointee in the US Department of Education, made headlines last week as he became the second official to publicly resign from President Joe Biden's administration due to its response to the Gaza conflict.

Habash, a Palestinian American, cited the administration’s firm support for Israel despite the ongoing bombardment of the Palestinian enclave since October, resulting in more than 23,210 casualties. He stated that he could no longer represent an administration that did not value all human life equally.In his resignation letter, he expressed concern over the administration's failure to acknowledge what leading human rights experts deemed a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government against innocent Palestinian lives.Other administration members and former Biden campaign workers have also voiced their concerns, urging the US president to push for a ceasefire, even though Biden and senior officials have supported Israel's brutalities while calling for minimizing civilian casualties.In an interview with Al Jazeera, Habash highlighted his identity as a Palestinian American and emphasized the ongoing dehumanizing effect of US policies toward Palestinians. He explained that his attempts to raise concerns and humanize Palestinian lives within the administration had fallen on deaf ears, leading to his resignation as the only way to highlight his consternation with the current policies.Habash acknowledged understanding and support within the Department of Education for the personal impact of violence on him but noted a significant gap in acknowledging broader policy effects on millions in the region and millions of Americans supporting an end to the violence and a permanent ceasefire.He criticized the administration's rhetoric, expressing dismay over remarks undermining Palestinian figures reporting casualties, which he considered dangerous and facilitating the destruction against Gaza and its inhabitants.Regarding the impact on Democrats' support in the upcoming elections, Habash highlighted growing dissent among Americans, particularly young and minority voters, who disagree with the administration's policies. He emphasized the need for the Democratic Party to align its actions with the values of its base, stressing that current policies pose a problem for voters valuing human life equally.Habash urged the US president to consider the significance of voters who prioritize human life, pointing out the inconsistencies between protecting democracy from authoritarian regimes and endorsing the oppressive Israeli regime. He concluded that these policies could pose challenges for voters when deciding where to place their support.