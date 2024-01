Islam Times - The members of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) have attended an extraordinary meeting in Tehran to address the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

The 5th extraordinary meeting of the PUIC standing committee on Palestine convened in Tehran on Wednesday.Held under the theme “cooperation of parliaments for Palestine”, the conference is being attended by senior parliamentary officials from the OIC member states.Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf chairs the meeting.At least 23,210 Palestinian people have been killed and more than 59,100 wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7.