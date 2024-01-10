0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 21:07

UK’s Cameron Worried: ‘Israel’ May have Breached Int’l Law!

Story Code : 1108316
"Am I worried that ‘Israel’ has taken action that might be in breach of international law because this particular premises has been bombed?" Cameron said.

He further added: “Yes, of course I’m worried about that and that’s why I consult the Foreign Office lawyers when giving this advice on arms exports.”

Cameron made the comments on Tuesday during his first appearance before the Foreign Affairs Committee since his November appointment, and as “Israel’s” aggression on Gaza, which has seen over 23200 killed, neared its 100th day.

The question of whether government lawyers advised Cameron of an “Israeli” breach of international law is relevant to a High Court challenge the UK government faces over its continued licensing of arms exports to “Israel”.

The legal and human rights organizations who filed the challenge last month say there is mounting evidence of “Israeli” violations of international law in its ongoing offensive in Gaza and that UK arms exports to “Israel” should therefore have been suspended.

Under its arms exporting criteria, the government is obligated to suspend such licenses if it determines that there is a clear risk that British weapons might be used in violation of international law.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Conservative MP and committee chair Alicia Kearns and Scottish National Party MP Brendan O'Hara pushed Cameron to clarify what legal advice he had received.

 
