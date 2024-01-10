0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 21:12

US Bases in West Asia Attacked 127 Times Since October 2023

In his words, the tally includes nine operations that took place since January 4.

Ryder explained that US bases in Iraq were attacked 52 times in the reported period, while Syrian military facilities sustained 75 attacks, TASS reported.

Iraqi Resistance groups have conducted similar attacks against US positions in Iraq and neighboring Syria ever since the “Israeli” apartheid entity began its war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The groups say their operations are in retaliation for America’s support of the “Israeli” regime’s crimes against people in Gaza. 

After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.
