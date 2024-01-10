0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 21:33

Minivan Explosion in Afghanistan Kills at Least 3; Daesh Claims Responsibility

The terror group said it detonated an explosive on a vehicle belonging to employees of Afghanistan’s main prison in Kabul, killing and wounding about 10 people, according to a statement released by the group shortly after the attack, AP reported.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed that a bomb had exploded but said three civilians were killed and four others wounded in the attack.

He added that the explosion occurred in the eastern part of the city, in the Alokhail area, and that police had detained one suspect.

The Daesh terrorist group’s affiliate in the region has in the past carried out attacks often targeting Shiites.

Over the weekend, Daesh claimed responsibility for a minibus explosion in western Kabul that killed at least five people.

The Daesh affiliate has been a major rival of the Taliban since the latter seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and other troops withdrew. Daesh militants have struck in Kabul and in northern provinces.
