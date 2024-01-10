0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 22:20

Five Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces during Nablus Raid

Story Code : 1108334
Witnessed by ambulance crews, one of the injured individuals faced physical assault by Israeli forces at the scene.

Israeli forces, blocking access to Nablus' Old City, stationed snipers on rooftops and forcibly entered homes and offices, including the Fatah party's office, as reported by Wafa.

This Nablus raid was part of a series of overnight incursions in Ramallah, Hebron (Al-Khalil), Tulkarem, el-Bireh, and Tubas, occurring almost daily since October 7.

In tandem, Jenin and Nablus witnessed significant incursions. Witnesses reported extensive infrastructure damage and explosives used against Israeli forces in Jenin. Meanwhile, in Nablus, confrontations between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces ensued during the incursion.

Reports from occupied West Bank cities added that Israeli bulldozers causing destruction in Jenin, including areas around Ibn Sina Hospital. In Nablus, all entrances to the old city were stormed and shut down by Israeli forces.

Simultaneously, raids and arrests occurred in various locations, encompassing camps near Jericho and Ramallah, towns near Hebron, and cities such as Tulkarem and el-Bireh.
