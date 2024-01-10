Islam Times - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah has triggered protests as demonstrators brandished signs declaring the US envoy as “not welcome”.

Engaging in discussions with the Palestinian president in Ramallah over the future of post-war Gaza, Blinken’s visit has drawn protests in the occupied West Bank city, with many demonstrators accusing him of complicity in Israel’s attack on Gaza.Wafa news agency reported that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addressed efforts to halt Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, emphasizing the urgency of expediting humanitarian aid to Gaza. He also warned of the danger of measures taken by the Israeli authorities aimed at displacing Palestinians.Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom, reporting from Ramallah, noted skepticism about potential agreements, observing a prevailing sense of despair among Palestinians.As the top American envoy arrived under tight security in the occupied West Bank, demonstrators held up signs reading “Stop the genocide”, “Free Palestine” and “Blinken out”.Joharah Baker, a Palestinian activist, conveyed strong resentment, stating, “The Palestinians are extremely angry at America’s complicity with Israel in this genocide in Gaza.” She emphasized the cumulative injustice faced by Palestinians over the years.Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri criticized Blinken’s visit, asserting the absence of substantive change in US policy, indicating consistent support for the occupation's security.In a statement, Hamas also said Blinken’s position “reflects the extent of US involvement in these crimes and the widespread violations of all international laws committed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip”.“Blinken’s attempts to justify the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation army against Palestinian civilians – by saying that the Palestinian resistance is concentrated among civilians – are miserable attempts to wash the hands of the criminal occupation of the blood of children, women and the elderly of Gaza,” it added.The Gaza Health Ministry reported a staggering death toll of 23,357 Palestinians and 59,410 wounded since October 7, with recent casualties of 147 deaths and 243 injuries in the past 24 hours. Additionally, an estimated 8,000 individuals remain missing under the rubble, unaccounted for in the official toll.