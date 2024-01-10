Blinken-Netanyahu Meeting Tense over Gaza War: Israeli Media

Islam Times - A meeting between visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was tense over the Gaza war, according to a report by Channel 12 of the Zionist regime.

The Palestinian news agency Sama has cited the Israeli Channel 12 report that Netanyahu's office did not issue a statement on the Blinken meeting shows that there is a dispute between Tel Aviv and Washington over the continued onslaught on the Gaza Strip.Hours before the arrival of Blinken to Tel Aviv, the Israeli media reported about tensions between the two sides after the administration of US President Joe Biden urged the Zionist regime to allow the residents of the northern Gaza to return to their homes.KAN, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Organization also hinted about such difference, saying the regime is against the US call to allow Gazans to return to their homes.According to a US media report, Blinken discussed the issue with Israeli officials, who on the other hand remained discontented, arguing that it was not possible before progress on talks on the return of Israeli captives held in Gaza.The top US diplomat is on his 4th trip to West Asia since Israel launched its brutal onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip under the pretext of the October 7th Al-Aqsa Flood operation by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.A high-ranking American official, who asked not to be named, also told NBC on Monday that Blinken, after traveling to several Arab countries, was carrying the message to Israel that it is necessary for the regime to end its military operation in Gaza as soon as possible.External pressures on the Zionist regime to stop its brutal attacks keep intensifying amid the global public outrage over genocide in Gaza. These pressures coincide with the regime’s inability to achieve its predetermined goals and heavy losses resistance fighters have inflicted upon invading Israeli troops.