Police Officer Martyred in Armed Attack in Southeast Iran

Islam Times - A police officer has been martyred as gunmen attacked a checkpoint in Rask County in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

According to the police, the attack, which occurred on Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m. local time, was met with a counterattack and heavy fire from police forces, after which the gunmen fled the scene.Sergeant Major Amir-Hossein Hossein-Abadi was martyred during the raid, said the police, adding that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the assailants.This is the second attack by gunmen in a month on police forces of Rask County.On December 15, Rask’s police headquarters was attacked by a number of terrorist groups at around 2 a.m. local time.Eleven police forces were killed in the terrorist attack and seven more were wounded.