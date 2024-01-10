0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 22:36

Police Officer Martyred in Armed Attack in Southeast Iran

Story Code : 1108340
According to the police, the attack, which occurred on Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m. local time, was met with a counterattack and heavy fire from police forces, after which the gunmen fled the scene.

Sergeant Major Amir-Hossein Hossein-Abadi was martyred during the raid, said the police, adding that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the assailants.

This is the second attack by gunmen in a month on police forces of Rask County.

On December 15, Rask’s police headquarters was attacked by a number of terrorist groups at around 2 a.m. local time.

Eleven police forces were killed in the terrorist attack and seven more were wounded.
