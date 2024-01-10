0
Islamic Jihad: Even Indefinite War Won't Annihilate Resistance

"The enemy's declared goal of annihilating the Resistance will not be achieved, even if the war continues indefinitely," Abu Hamza, a spokesman for the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad, said in a video message on Tuesday.

Abu Hamza, however, asserted, "The Palestinian people and their resistance are stronger and greater than the desperate attempts at liquidation."

The spokesman said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on whose orders the war is being waged, was "selling illusions and mirages" to Zionist settlers by promising them "imminent return" to Gaza, from which the Israeli military withdrew in 2005.

"...in the end, Netanyahu will have no choice but to submit to what the battlefield dictates and go, reluctantly and submissively, to his resounding historical defeat...," Abu Hamza remarked.

"Perhaps the most significant achievement of the enemy's army is its expertise in destroying stone and humans with tons of American explosives, which exposed the hypocrisy of the world and those who claim to believe in human rights," he noted.

The Palestinian official, meanwhile, said the Resistance's achievements were "far greater" than what has been caught on camera by its forces.

Enumerating the Resistance's most recent gains, Abu Hamza announced that the Resistance forces had downed an Israeli spying aircraft and gleaned important information from it.

He also said the forces had managed to launch several attacks against hostile vehicles and kill an Israeli special force member.

The Zionist regime began the war on October 7 following an operation staged by Gaza's Resistance groups against the occupied territories, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

Around 23,210 people, most of them women and children, have died in the brutal military onslaught so far.

Aside from trying to eliminate Gaza's Resistance movements, the regime has been seeking to bring about forced displacement of the territory's 2.3-million-strong population to neighboring countries.
