Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have affected arms aid by Western countries to Ukraine and perceptions on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict said Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar, Anadolu reported."International media has turned its attention to this direction, so there are those who think that the war in Ukraine has ended," Bodnar said.The ambassador said the weapons planned to be sent to Ukraine were given to the Israeli regime, and the internal political dynamics in Western countries are a factor affecting aid.Emphasizing that Kyiv is aware of the existence of different ideas in Western countries regarding aid to Ukraine, Bodnar said Ukraine has started to expand its weapons production capacity for this reason.The Zionist regime began the war on October 7 following an operation staged by Gaza's Resistance groups against the occupied territories, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.Around 23,210 people, most of them women and children, have died in the brutal military onslaught so far.Aside from trying to eliminate Gaza's Resistance movements, the regime has been seeking to bring about forced displacement of the territory's 2.3-million-strong population to neighboring countries.