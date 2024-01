Islam Times - Media reports suggest that the air defense in the Makran Sea area was activated due to an exercise carried out by the IRGC Navy.

During the last few days, videos of the activation of air defenses or the sound of gunfire from the south of Sistan and Baluchistan province have been published on social media platforms.On Wednesday, Mehr News Agency reported that the sounds were due to the exercises of the IRGC Navy and there were no other reasons.Detailed information about the IRGC exercise will be published soon.