Yemeni Army Spox Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree: Armed Forces Targeted US Ship as Initial Retaliation to US Attack on Navy

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sari announced in a statement that the Yemeni army had targeted a US ship that has provided the “Israeli” entity with missiles and drones.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful



Allah Almighty said: {O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet}. Allah Almighty is Truthful.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:With the help of God Almighty, the Navy, the Missile Force, and the Drone Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a joint military operation involving a large number of ballistic and naval missiles and drones, targeting an American ship that was providing support to the Zionist entity.The operation came as an initial response to the treacherous attack our naval forces were subjected to by the American enemy forces on Sunday the 18th of Jumada al-Akhirah 1445 AH [January 7, 2024].The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will not hesitate to appropriately deal with all hostile threats under the legitimate right of defending of our country, our people and our nation.The Yemeni armed forces continue to prevent “Israeli” ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine from navigating in the Arabian and Red Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip is lifted.The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm their full commitment to ensuring the continuity of navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas to all destinations except the ports of occupied Palestine.