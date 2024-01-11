0
Thursday 11 January 2024 - 09:51

Yemen Slams UNSC Resolution on Red Sea Ops: A Political Game

In an X post on Thursday, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Supreme Revolutionary Committee, emphasized that the actions of the Yemeni armed forces in support of the Gaza Strip fall within the framework of legitimate defense.

The remarks came hours after the Security Council approved a resolution, backed by the US and Japan, which demanded an immediate end to attacks by Yemeni forces on “Israeli”-owned or “Israeli”-bound ships in the Red Sea.

The resolution, passed 11-0 with four abstentions, also called on Yemen to release the Galaxy Leader, an “Israeli”-linked cargo ship that was confiscated on November 19.

“We inform the people of the world that the decision adopted regarding the security of navigation in the Red Sea is a political game, and that the United States is the one violating international law,” Houthi said.

He further warned that any act the Yemeni armed forces face “will have a reaction, and any state that attacks bears the responsibility for aggression and the protection of the usurping entity which commits massacres under American and British protection.”

Houthi also urged the Security Council to immediately release 2.3 million people from the “‘Israeli’-American siege” on Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Mujahideen resistance movement condemned the Security Council resolution and said that the Yemeni operations are aimed at reducing oppression against the people of Gaza and ending the “Israeli” genocide.

“This unjust resolution comes amidst the Council's inability to issue a resolution condemning the brutal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza due to American hegemony, confirming the international system's failure to protect human rights,” it said in a statement.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in blockaded Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to “Israel” or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.
