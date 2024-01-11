0
Thursday 11 January 2024 - 09:55

Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry

Story Code : 1108408
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
In a statement released on Thursday, the Intelligence Ministry said the process of identifying and capturing all people involved in masterminding, ordering and carrying out the fatal terrorist attack in Kerman is going on accurately and instantly at home and abroad.

So far, 35 individuals have been arrested in the provinces of Kerman, Sistan and Balouchestan, Khorasan Razavi, Isfahan, Tehran and West Azarbaijan in connection with the attack, the ministry said, adding that a number of culprits have been identified outside Iran and a serious manhunt has been launched for them.

According to the statement, the mastermind and main backer of the criminal attack was a Tajik national, alias “Abdullah Tajiki”, who had illegally entered Iran on December 19 from the southeastern border together with a woman and a child in order to “provide cover” for the attack.

Apart from supervising the terrorist operation, he had expertise in making improvised explosive devices, the statement noted, saying Tajiki had left Iran two days before the tragic attack in Kerman after assembling IEDs.

The Intelligence Ministry added that one of the suicide bombers who detonated himself in the terrorist attack was “Bazirov (Bozerov) Israeli”, a 24-year-old Tajik national.

The suicide attacker had joined the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group after acquaintance with the group via the Telegram messaging platform. He had traveled to Van in Turkey in recent months, crossed into Iran with the help of human traffickers at the western and eastern border areas and traveled to Badakhshan in Afghanistan, where he received training at a Daesh camp.

Bazirov Israeli was deployed to Iran after a couple of months of training in Badakhshan, arrived in Saravan after passing through the Jaleq-Kallegan border crossing, and traveled past Khash, Iranshahr and Jiroft before reaching Kerman to join Abdullah Tajiki, it added.

The ministry noted that the terrorists had plans to detonate the mausoleum of late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, but changed their mind after observing the strict and multi-layered security and decided to carry out the evil terrorist attack at places far from the graveyard.

Last week’s twin blasts at the event held in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of General Soleimani’s martyrdom resulted in the tragic loss of at least 93 lives and left nearly 300 individuals injured, with some in critical condition.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned that those behind the terrorist act will receive a severe response.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
11 January 2024
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 January 2024
American Bases Hit in Iraq, Syria in Protest at “Israel’s” US-Backed War on Gaza
American Bases Hit in Iraq, Syria in Protest at “Israel’s” US-Backed War on Gaza
11 January 2024
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
10 January 2024
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
10 January 2024
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
10 January 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
10 January 2024
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
9 January 2024
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
9 January 2024
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
9 January 2024
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
9 January 2024
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
8 January 2024