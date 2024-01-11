0
Thursday 11 January 2024 - 10:01

US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt

Story Code : 1108411
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Egypt of Light Tactical Vehicle Chassis and Fleet Build and related equipment for an estimated cost of $200 million," DSCA said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

In a separate statement, DSCA said the State Department had approved a potential sale to Egypt of 28-Meter Patrol Craft Kits and related equipment valued $129 million.

The DSCA said it has provided the required certification to Congress for both sales.

"The Government of Egypt has requested to buy additional light tactical vehicle chassis and fleet build that will be added to a previously implemented case," DSCA said.

The original military sale of chassis was valued at $41.9 million, it noted.

“The kits consist of Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats, forward-looking infrared systems, and computer packages; technical and logistics support services; transportation; spare parts, materials, equipment and components; and other related elements of logistical and program support,” the DSCA said.

The proposed sales will support US foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of Egypt, the statement said. The deals also will increase Egypt’s capacity to sustain security operations and strengthen its internal and external defense capabilities, it added.
