Islam Times - The North Atlantic Alliance has promised Ukraine billions of euros in "major military, economic, and humanitarian assistance" in 2024, according to the statement of the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting held in Brussels at the ambassadorial level.

Nevertheless, the document has no information about new arms deliveries, and it does not specify how much money will be earmarked for Kiev, TASS reported."Today, (NATO) Allies made clear that they will continue to provide Ukraine with major military, economic, and humanitarian assistance, and many (NATO) Allies outlined plans to provide billions of euros of further capabilities in 2024," the statement said.