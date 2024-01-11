Iran Urges Int’l Support for ICJ Case against Israeli Crimes

Islam Times - The permanent mission of Iran at the United Nations Office in Geneva called on the international community to throw its weight behind a case lodged by South Africa against the Israeli regime at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

As two days of public hearings in the genocide case against Israel will start at the ICJ on Thursday, Iran’s mission in Geneva expressed support for the move initiated by South Africa.In a post on its X account, the Iranian mission said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes and supports South Africa’s initiative to lodge a case at the International Court of Justice under the Genocide Convention against the apartheid Israeli regime’s crimes in Palestine.”“The international community must support South Africa’s efforts to bring the perpetrators of those crimes to justice,” the mission noted.The case filed by South Africa sets a precedent as the first at the ICJ relating to the siege on the Gaza Strip, where more than 23,000 people have been killed since October 7, nearly 10,000 of them children.In its application submitted on December 29, Pretoria accuses Israel of committing genocide in contravention of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, which both South Africa and Israel are party to.