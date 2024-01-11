0
Thursday 11 January 2024 - 21:18

Oil Tanker Boarded by Armed Guards near Oman

The incident took place about 90km east of Sohar, the agency said on X, formerly Twitter.

“CSO reports hearing unknown voices over the phone along with the master's voice,” it added. “Unable to make further contact with the vessel at this time.”

Private intelligence firm Ambrey identified the ship as the St Nikolas.

It said men covered surveillance cameras as they boarded the vessel in waters between Iran and Oman.

The St Nikolas was previously named the Suez Rajan, associated with Greek shipping company Empire Navigation.

Attention began focusing on the Suez Rajan in February 2022, when the US reports claimed that the tanker had carried oil from Iran’s Kharg Island, its main distribution terminal in the Gulf.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in Middle Eastern waters following repeated Yemeni operations targeting vessels bound for “Israel” in retaliation for its continuous aggression on Gaza.

The ship, which loaded in the Iraqi port of Basra, was heading to Aliaga in western Turkey, tracking data from LSEG showed.

UKMTO said the chief security officer reported the vessel had altered course towards Iranian territorial waters and that communication with the tanker had been lost.
