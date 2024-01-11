0
Thursday 11 January 2024 - 21:19

“Israeli” Media: Hezbollah’s Responses Can’t Be Taken Lightly

“Since the outbreak of fighting, Hezbollah has been launching anti-armor missiles on an unusual scale, and the use of these precise weapons is unprecedented. Dozens of homes have been destroyed, and now many settlements that were not evacuated are in the line of fire,” it mentioned.

The daily further mentioned that “Since October 7, Hezbollah has been targeting ‘Israeli’ army positions and front-line settlements with rocket and mortar shells, as well as artillery. But what is particularly striking in the current round of fighting is the high rate of anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon.”

According to Haaretz, the extent to which these precision weapons are being used is unmatched by any other time in ‘Israel’ and perhaps the entire world.

The list of settlements that were hit by anti-tank missiles and damaged civilian infrastructure is lengthy, extending along the entire Lebanese border. Dozens of residential homes, public buildings, chicken farms, shops, and cars were damaged as a result of the bombing.

For its part, the “Israeli” newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said, "Hezbollah's responses cannot be taken lightly. The drone that succeeded in infiltrating the ‘Israeli’ territory [occupied Palestine], avoided interception, and hit the Northern Command could have struck the Commander of the Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin. It’s unimaginable what an injury to such a senior officer could do.”

“Hezbollah succeeded in causing significant damage to the settlements using anti-tank missiles. We can learn from this through the diversity of means that Hezbollah possesses to harm the ‘Israeli’ home front and not just the contact-line settlements,” the newspaper added.
