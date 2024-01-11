“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management

Islam Times - “Israeli” Major General [Res.] Gershon Hacohen indicated that developments along the Lebanese border following the start of the war in October plunged the entity into a state of extreme confusion.

"It is not difficult to acknowledge this as a starting point for a strategic clarification. With a limited combat effort, Hezbollah scored an unprecedented strategic achievement, represented by the evacuation of residents at all the frontline and the transformation of the region into a war zone," Hacohen explained.In his article published by the “Israel” Hayom newspaper, Hacohen noted that, “Homes on the frontline settlements come under direct and daily anti-tank fire. Even if calm prevails, the return of the residents to their homes will not be simple." He pointed out that "reaching a political agreement cannot guarantee complete security for the residents of the northern settlements.”“Even if the army takes control of southern Lebanon, from the current border line all the way to the Litani River, with a successful combat operation, Hezbollah will still have the firepower to reach the entire northern and central region.”In his opinion, “If some political settlement is achieved for the northern region, Hezbollah’s military force will remain spread throughout Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq and will continue its efforts to grow as a strategic threat to ‘Israel’, which must prepare for war against it.”According to Hacohen, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was and still is a professional when it comes to managing the conflict “and fighting by walking on the edge of the abyss,” in an attempt to prevent it from spiraling into an all-out war.He believes Sayyed Nasrallah “focuses, primarily, on harming ‘Israel’ morally and undermining its prestige. He sought to do that in September 2022, when he reached an agreement on the maritime borders to show it as a kind of paying off dues and on the condition of avoiding war.”He pointed out that “the American mediator Amos Hochstein, who wants to settle the controversial points, fails to understand the dynamic of continuous blackmail.” According to Hacohen, “false ‘Israeli’ expectations are not a new thing, and they were previously embodied in the withdrawal from Lebanon in May 2000, based on the baseless assumption that with the withdrawal from all Lebanese territory and complete ‘Israeli’ compliance with UN Resolution 425, Hezbollah will surrender its weapons.”“Since then, Hezbollah’s threats have increased, and ‘Israel’s’ blackmailing measures have been refined. From here arises a state of strategic confusion that immediately calls for an exceptional response to a new ‘Israeli’ strategic vision,” Hacohen concluded.