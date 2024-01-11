0
Thursday 11 January 2024 - 21:24

ICJ Expected to Act Fairly on Genocide Case against Israel

Story Code : 1108537
Addressing a conference on “media alliance against terrorism”, held in Tehran on Thursday, Nasser Kanaani said the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, carried out by the resistance forces outside Gaza in October 2023, changed the “strategic balance” in favor of Palestine.

Lashing out at the Zionist regime for committing heinous crimes against Gaza for over three months, the Iranian spokesman said Israel has been disgraced globally and now has to stand trial at the ICJ in The Hague as a criminal regime that has committed genocide in Palestine.

Kanaani expressed hope that the International Court of Justice would act fairly on the case filed by South Africa against the Zionist regime and not cave in to political and non-political pressures from the US, the main ally and sponsor of the Zionists.

The US is actually considered as all, not part, of the Israeli war on Gaza, the spokesman added, pointing to Washington’s unwavering support for the Zionist regime, the five visits the US secretary of state has paid to the region since October 7, the dispatch of American military equipment to Israel, the US’ use of veto at the UN Security Council in favor of the Zionist regime, the American naval presence in the region in support of Israel, and the non-stop messages from the US to the resistance axis with the purpose of buying time for the Zionists.

More than 23,000 people have been killed in the Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, nearly 10,000 of them children.
