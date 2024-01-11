0
Thursday 11 January 2024 - 21:30

Iran Ready to Cooperate with Eastern Neighbors in Uprooting Infectious Diseases: Rep.

Speaking at the First Global Health Security Summit held in Pakistan, Habib Ghaznavi pointed to the equality of Iran’s top indicators in the health and hygiene sector with the latest international standards and added that in line with the health diplomacy of the current administration, Iran is ready to share its experiences and know-how with its eastern neighbors to control and eradicate the common infectious diseases.

Ghaznavi, who is the chancellor of Zahedan University of Medical Sciences, emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran, thanks to the valuable services of its scientists and medical specialists, has presented an exemplary model in the regional and international arenas for the creation of a powerful structure of the health system.

Iran has obtained eye-catching successes and progress in fighting against communicable diseases including poliomyelitis, measles, and malaria and also controlling other infectious diseases such as tuberculosis (TB) and other preventable diseases using vaccines, he stated, IRNA reported.

Despite effective measures taken and the implementation of preventive interventions, some infectious diseases including polio and malaria are considered a serious health problem in Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said, adding that interactions and border cooperation with the neighboring countries are an inevitable necessity in line with protecting the health of people of the region and also controlling the common infectious diseases.

The First Global Health Security Summit was held in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Thursday with the participation of delegations from various countries and representatives of international organizations.
