Amnesty Int’l Welcomes Trial of Israeli Regime in The Hague

Islam Times - Amnesty International has welcomed the trial of the Israeli regime at the International Court of Justice on the charge of committing genocide of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Amnesty called it “an important step forward” to put the Zionist regime on trial for violating the Genocide Convention.“The danger of Gaza turning from an open air prison into a huge graveyard is being realized before our eyes”, the rights body said, adding that Amnesty International deems it a legal duty of all world countries to work together to prevent the genocide in the Gaza Strip.In November, Amnesty even called on The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israeli atrocities in the blockaded Palestinian territory, saying there were enough evidence showing war crimes in Gaza.The Zionist regime will appear before the International Court of Justice in The Hague in the case filed by South Africa over genocide and war crimes against the Palestinian nation.The court will review the complaint before further deliberation. It may rule for an emergency suspension of the regime's military operations against Palestinians who have endured relentless airstrikes and shelling over the past three months that have claimed tens of thousands of innocent lives and have turned Gaza into rubble.Many countries, including Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Jordan, Malaysia, the Maldives, Namibia, and Nicaragua have welcomed South Africa’s genocide lawsuit at the ICJ. Belgium is the only European country that has voiced its support for the case so far."Belgium cannot stand by and watch the immense human suffering in Gaza. We must act against the threat of genocide", Belgium Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter stated on Wednesday.Both South Africa and Israel are signatories to the 1948 Genocide Convention, which gives the International Court of Justice legal jurisdiction over the case. All signatories are obliged not only not to commit genocide, but also to prevent and condemn it.