Thursday 11 January 2024 - 21:52

Intelligence Ministry: Kerman Suicide Bomber Israeli with Tajik Citizenship

Saying that 35 more people were arrested over the Kerman terrorist attack case, the ministry underlined that it had obtained some clues regarding the identity of the second suicide bomber as well.

The main designer and supporter of the criminal operation had illegally entered Iran through the country's southeastern borders on December 19, according to the statement.

The statement added that in addition to directing the operation, the terrorist was an expert in the production of handmade bombs, adding that he left the country two days before the tragic disaster after combining various explosive and electrical components and producing bombs.

In addition to the exploded suicide vests, the terrorists had prepared explosive equipment and fabric for the production of two other explosive vests and buried them so that it would not be possible to discover them, it added.

Stressing that the process of identifying the preparators of Takfiri terrorism continues inside and outside the country, the ministry hailed the assistance of the Iranian people in identifying terrorist elements.

Last week’s twin blasts at an event held in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman resulted in the tragic loss of at least 93 lives, including 9 children, and left nearly 300 individuals injured, with some in critical condition.

The Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.
