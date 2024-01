Islam Times - Afghan news sources reported that an explosion occurred near a mosque located in Kabul on Thursday morning.

The explosion occurred near the Abu Muslim Khorasani mosque in the Khairkhaneh region, according to the reports.No details have been released so far regarding the possible casualties caused by the blast.Earlier this week, an explosion rocked the Afghan capital, leaving 3 people killed and 74 others injured. ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the blast.