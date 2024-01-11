Hezbollah Targets Israeli Spy Equipment on Lebanon’s Border

Islam Times - Lebanon’s Resistance movement Hezbollah has targeted the Zionist regime's espionage equipment at the sites of the Israeli military on the Lebanese border with the occupied territories.

Hezbollah released footage of its latest retaliatory action in support of the Palestinian nation on Thursday, showing it has destroyed the Zionist spy equipment in the bases of Hudab Al-Bastan and Hanita on the Lebanese border.In a related development, the movement announced Tuesday that it had targeted the headquarters of the northern region of the Zionist regime's military in the city of Safad (Dadu base) and the Zionist Maliki base on the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.Ever since Operation Al-Aqsa Storm broke out on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah has been conducting daily and intense operations against the Zionist regime's targets within Palestinian territory in a bid to ease the pressure on the Resistance in Gaza.