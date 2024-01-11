Ukraine Shells Russia’s Belgorod Region 55 Times in a Day

Islam Times - The Ukrainian armed forces fired 55 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorod district, ten artillery shells were fired at the village of Ustinka, and two artillery shells at the village of Shchetinovka. The enemy attacked the village of Zhuravlevka with a kamikaze drone. There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements," he wrote.In the Borisovsky district, the enemy dropped an explosive device from a quadcopter on the outskirts of the village of Bogun-Gorodok. In the Valuysky district, the Ukrainian forces fired three mortar shells at the village of Nizhniye Melnitsi and five mortar shells at the village of Logachevka, TASS reported.In the Volokonovsky district, the enemy fired ten grenade shells at the outskirts of the village of Stariy. In the Krasnoyaruzsky district, five mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Prilesye, and four at the outskirts of the village of Popovka.In the Shebekinsky district, the Ukrainian forces fired seven mortar shells at the village of Mukhin, three mortar shells at the village of Murom, and six mortar shells at the village of Leninsky. "There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district," the regional head said.