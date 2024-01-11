Iran Navy Seizes US Oil Tanker in Sea of Oman

Islam Times - An American oil tanker was seized by the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Sea of Oman on Thursday morning.

The US oil tanker was seized by a court order in response to the theft of Iranian oil by the United States in 2023.The oil tanker is being transferred to the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran, reports suggested later on Thursday.The US Department of Justice confirmed on September 8, 2023, that it had seized the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker carrying Iranian oil, named Suez Rajan, and its cargo of 980,000 barrels of crude oil off the coast of Texas.The department claimed that Suez Rajan was in April transporting Iranian oil to China in violation of Washington’s sanctions against Tehran.