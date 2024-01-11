0
Thursday 11 January 2024 - 22:17

Houthi: Any US Aggression Will Never Go Unanswered

Story Code : 1108553
Houthi: Any US Aggression Will Never Go Unanswered
The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made remarks on Thursday about the latest developments, on the occasion of the arrival of Rajab month.

Sayyed Abdulmalik said: Yemeni people will come out tomorrow, in a million-persons demonstration, without hesitation or weariness.

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah advised all Asian, European, Arab and Islamic countries not to collaborate with the US to protect Israeli ships, saying: The greatest criminal in the world is the Israeli and anyone who serves them to continue their crimes against Palestinians is disregarding all ethics and values.

He added: It is not befitting for any Arab country to serve Israel and stand with Zionists to continue its crimes in Gaza.

Sayyed Abdulmalik noted that Yemeni people do not shy away from the field of confrontation, regardless of the capabilities and capacities of any enemy.

He said: Whoever wishes to engage and aggress against Yemeni people and target naval forces is truly risking navigation and commercial ships.

Sayyed Abdulmalik added: We are happy, and pleased with the level of annoyance felt by Israel, the US, and Britain.

The Ansarullah leader stressed that the US attack on the Navy was a witness to the impact of our stance on the Zionist enemy.

He said that Yemeni people are not afraid of US, and their stance is not based on avoiding angering the US.

Sayyed Abdulmalik said: The Yemeni stance in preventing ships affiliated with Israel from crossing the Red Sea and targeting them is a highly effective and impactful stance.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
11 January 2024
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
11 January 2024
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
11 January 2024
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 January 2024
American Bases Hit in Iraq, Syria in Protest at “Israel’s” US-Backed War on Gaza
American Bases Hit in Iraq, Syria in Protest at “Israel’s” US-Backed War on Gaza
11 January 2024
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
10 January 2024
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
10 January 2024
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
10 January 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
10 January 2024
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
9 January 2024
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
9 January 2024
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
9 January 2024