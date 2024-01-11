Houthi: Any US Aggression Will Never Go Unanswered

Islam Times - The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement warns that the response to any US aggression will not only be responded by the recent operation carried out with over 24 drones and several missiles, but it will be greater than that, adding that any US aggression will never go unanswered.

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made remarks on Thursday about the latest developments, on the occasion of the arrival of Rajab month.Sayyed Abdulmalik said: Yemeni people will come out tomorrow, in a million-persons demonstration, without hesitation or weariness.The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah advised all Asian, European, Arab and Islamic countries not to collaborate with the US to protect Israeli ships, saying: The greatest criminal in the world is the Israeli and anyone who serves them to continue their crimes against Palestinians is disregarding all ethics and values.He added: It is not befitting for any Arab country to serve Israel and stand with Zionists to continue its crimes in Gaza.Sayyed Abdulmalik noted that Yemeni people do not shy away from the field of confrontation, regardless of the capabilities and capacities of any enemy.He said: Whoever wishes to engage and aggress against Yemeni people and target naval forces is truly risking navigation and commercial ships.Sayyed Abdulmalik added: We are happy, and pleased with the level of annoyance felt by Israel, the US, and Britain.The Ansarullah leader stressed that the US attack on the Navy was a witness to the impact of our stance on the Zionist enemy.He said that Yemeni people are not afraid of US, and their stance is not based on avoiding angering the US.Sayyed Abdulmalik said: The Yemeni stance in preventing ships affiliated with Israel from crossing the Red Sea and targeting them is a highly effective and impactful stance.