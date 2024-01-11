Ayatollah Khamenei Condoles over Demise of Prominent Pakistani Shia Cleric
Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has condoled with Pakistani ulema and seminary schools over the passing of Sheikh Mohsen Ali Najafi, a prominent Shia cleric of the country.
In his condolence message on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said he was saddened by the passing of Mohsen Ali.
The Supreme Leader prayed for his departed soul to rest in peace, praying on the Almighty God to bestow patience to his bereaved family.
Ayatollah Mohsen Ali Najafi was one of the prominent Shiite scholars in Pakistan who studied in Najaf under the supervision of teachers such as the late Ayatollah Khoei and martyr Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir Sadr.