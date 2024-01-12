0
Friday 12 January 2024 - 12:33

Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen

Several American media outlets reported the attacks on Thursday, saying they involved warplanes and Tomahawk missiles.
 
Ansarullah said the attacks targeted the capital city of Sana'a as well as the western cities of al-Hudaydah, Sa'ada, and Dhamar, blaming “American aggression with British participation”.
 
US President Joe Biden confirmed the assaults, saying they were conducted by the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.
 
Biden said he would “not hesitate” to direct further measures against Yemeni targets.
 
During recent months, Ansarullah and Yemeni Armed Forces have been staging missile and drone strikes against vessels linked to the “Israeli” entity or those heading to “Israeli” ports in support of war-hit Palestinians in Gaza.
 
Also on Thursday, Ansarullah's leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned of a "big" response to the United States and its allies if they proceeded with any military attack against his country.
 
“We’ll confront the American aggression,” Sayyed al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday.
 
“Any American attack will not remain without a response. The response will be greater than the attack that was carried out with twenty drones and a number of missiles,” he said.
 
Sayyed al-Houthi, however, made clear all other ships except for those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories were safe from Yemeni strikes as long as their countries were not part of or did not plan to join the US-led anti-Yemen coalition.
