0
Friday 12 January 2024 - 12:36

Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ

Story Code : 1108610
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau, made the remarks on Thursday when the International Court of Justice [ICJ] held its first hearing in the case that was lodged by Pretoria with the tribunal in late December.
 
Rishq said the evidence that Pretoria had presented at the court "proved to the entire world that the Zionist regime had resorted to mass killings and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people in Gaza."
 
"Once again, South Africa proved the authenticity of its principled position of support for the Palestinian nation," the Hamas official stated.
 
Pretoria, he added, "proved that it is against the Zionist regime's savage crimes against our nation and its legitimate rights."
 
The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched the war on October 7 in response to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood conducted by Gaza's resistance groups.
 
Since the start of the United States-backed offensive, the regime has killed at least 23,210 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 59,167 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.
 
South Africa stipulated at the hearing that the entity’s response to the October 7 operation had breached the United Nations Genocide Convention, presenting evidence of genocidal brutality being perpetrated by the regime in Gaza.
 
South Africa says the “Israeli” entity’s response to Hamas offensive on October 7 had breached Genocide Convention, as proceedings at the ICJ have started.
 
Taking the floor, Adila Hassim, the advocate representing South Africa’s case, noted that the regime had "deployed 6,000 bombs per week" throughout the offensive.
 
"At least 200 times, it has deployed 2,000-pound [907-kilogram] bombs in southern Gaza, which it [had] designated [as] safe," she added. "No one is spared. Not even newborns. UN chiefs have described it as a graveyard for children."
Comment


Featured Stories
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
12 January 2024
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
12 January 2024
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
12 January 2024
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
11 January 2024
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
11 January 2024
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
11 January 2024
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
11 January 2024
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 January 2024
American Bases Hit in Iraq, Syria in Protest at “Israel’s” US-Backed War on Gaza
American Bases Hit in Iraq, Syria in Protest at “Israel’s” US-Backed War on Gaza
11 January 2024
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
10 January 2024
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
10 January 2024
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
10 January 2024