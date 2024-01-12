0
Friday 12 January 2024 - 12:44

Yemeni Forces: US, British Aggression Not to Go Unanswered, Committed to Prevent ‘Israeli’ Ships in Red Sea

Story Code : 1108614
In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
 
Al-Mighty Allah says: “So whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you. And fear Allah and know that Allah is with those who fear Him.”
 
[Quran 2:194]
 
As part of its support for the continuation of “Israeli” aggression on Gaza, the American-British enemy launched a brutal aggression against the Republic of Yemen with seventy-three raids that targeted the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Hodeidah, Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada.
 
The raids led to five martyrs and the injury of six other members of our armed forces.
 
The American and British enemy bears full responsibility for its criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, that won’t go unanswered and unpunished.
 
The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target sources of threat and all hostile targets on land and sea to defend Yemen, its sovereignty, and independence.
 
This brutal aggression will not deter Yemen from its supportive stance towards the oppressed Palestinian people. The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their commitment to prevent ‘Israeli’ ships from navigating in the Arabian and Red Seas towards the occupied ports of Palestine.
 
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs. Praise be to Allah, the Lord, and Victory be to Yemen and all the free people of the nation.
